Who's Playing
San Diego @ Pacific
Current Records: San Diego 11-15; Pacific 12-14
What to Know
The Pacific Tigers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Pacific and the San Diego Toreros will face off in a West Coast battle at 10 p.m. ET Saturday at Spanos Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.
The Tigers came up short against the Portland Pilots on Thursday, falling 81-73. A silver lining for Pacific was the play of guard Keylan Boone, who shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 22 points.
Meanwhile, San Diego was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 80-75 to the Santa Clara Broncos. Guard Marcellus Earlington put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 22 points in addition to six rebounds.
Pacific is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 2-7 against the spread when favored.
Pacific is now 12-14 while the Toreros sit at 11-15. The Tigers are 6-7 after losses this season, San Diego 8-6.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Spanos Center -- Stockton, California
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $14.00
Odds
The Tigers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Toreros, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Pacific have won nine out of their last 13 games against San Diego.
- Jan 05, 2023 - Pacific 84 vs. San Diego 82
- Feb 12, 2022 - San Diego 60 vs. Pacific 54
- Jan 22, 2022 - San Diego 73 vs. Pacific 65
- Feb 23, 2021 - Pacific 77 vs. San Diego 67
- Feb 29, 2020 - Pacific 71 vs. San Diego 64
- Feb 01, 2020 - Pacific 66 vs. San Diego 58
- Jan 05, 2019 - San Diego 73 vs. Pacific 64
- Feb 15, 2018 - Pacific 67 vs. San Diego 55
- Jan 11, 2018 - Pacific 74 vs. San Diego 70
- Feb 09, 2017 - Pacific 61 vs. San Diego 58
- Jan 05, 2017 - Pacific 56 vs. San Diego 53
- Feb 04, 2016 - San Diego 54 vs. Pacific 43
- Dec 31, 2015 - Pacific 77 vs. San Diego 75