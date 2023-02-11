Who's Playing

San Diego @ Pacific

Current Records: San Diego 11-15; Pacific 12-14

What to Know

The Pacific Tigers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Pacific and the San Diego Toreros will face off in a West Coast battle at 10 p.m. ET Saturday at Spanos Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The Tigers came up short against the Portland Pilots on Thursday, falling 81-73. A silver lining for Pacific was the play of guard Keylan Boone, who shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 22 points.

Meanwhile, San Diego was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 80-75 to the Santa Clara Broncos. Guard Marcellus Earlington put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 22 points in addition to six rebounds.

Pacific is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 2-7 against the spread when favored.

Pacific is now 12-14 while the Toreros sit at 11-15. The Tigers are 6-7 after losses this season, San Diego 8-6.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Spanos Center -- Stockton, California

Spanos Center -- Stockton, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.00

Odds

The Tigers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Toreros, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Pacific have won nine out of their last 13 games against San Diego.