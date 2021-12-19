Who's Playing

UC Davis @ Pacific

Current Records: UC Davis 5-3; Pacific 5-7

What to Know

The UC Davis Aggies are on the road again on Sunday and play against the Pacific Tigers at 3 p.m. ET Dec. 19 at Spanos Center. The Aggies will be strutting in after a win while Pacific will be stumbling in from a defeat.

UC Davis netted a 71-64 victory over the Oregon State Beavers on Tuesday. UC Davis' guard Ezra Manjon was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 27 points.

Meanwhile, the contest between Pacific and the North Dakota State Bison on Friday was not particularly close, with Pacific falling 73-61.

UC Davis didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Tigers in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month, but they still walked away with a 63-57 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Aggies since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Spanos Center -- Stockton, California

Spanos Center -- Stockton, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

UC Davis have won all of the games they've played against Pacific in the last seven years.