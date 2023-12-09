Who's Playing

Kentucky Wildcats @ Penn Quakers

Current Records: Kentucky 6-2, Penn 6-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN2

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Kentucky has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Saturday. They will face off against the Penn Quakers at 12:00 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Center. Kentucky might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 13 turnovers on Saturday.

The point spread may have favored Kentucky last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 80-73 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Seahawks.

Reed Sheppard put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 25 points along with 9 rebounds and 6 assists. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Less helpful for Kentucky was Justin Edwards' abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Penn has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three contests by 19 points or more this season. They steamrolled past the Devils 111-57 at home. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 14 more assists than your opponent, as Penn did.

The Wildcats bumped their record down to 6-2 with that loss, which was their sixth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 96.2 points per game. As for the Quakers, their victory bumped their record up to 6-4.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Kentucky have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Penn struggles in that department as they've been even better at 39.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.