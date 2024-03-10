Who's Playing

Maryland Terrapins @ Penn State Nittany Lions

Current Records: Maryland 15-15, Penn State 14-16

How To Watch

When: Sunday, March 10, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 10, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania

Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $8.24

What to Know

Maryland has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Penn State Nittany Lions will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Bryce Jordan Center. Coming off a loss in a game Maryland was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

The matchup between Maryland and Indiana on Sunday hardly resembled the 65-53 effort from their previous meeting. The Terrapins fell 83-78 to the Hoosiers. The loss hurts even more since Maryland was up 51-35 with 17:48 left in the second.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Jahmir Young, who scored 22 points along with five rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Julian Reese, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Nittany Lions couldn't handle the Golden Gophers last Saturday and fell 75-70. Penn State was up 23 in the first but still couldn't manage to seal the deal.

Like Maryland, Penn State lost despite seeing results from several players. Ace Baldwin Jr. led the charge by scoring 17 points along with eight assists and six rebounds. Baldwin Jr. didn't help Penn State's cause all that much against Iowa two weeks ago but the same can't be said for this matchup. Another player making a difference was Puff Johnson, who scored 19 points.

The Terrapins dropped their record down to 15-15 with that defeat, which was their third straight at home. As for the Nittany Lions, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 14-16.

Maryland was able to grind out a solid victory over Penn State in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, winning 81-75. The rematch might be a little tougher for Maryland since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Penn State is a slight 1-point favorite against Maryland, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nittany Lions as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is 141.5 points.

Series History

Penn State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Maryland.