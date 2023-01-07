Who's Playing
Pacific @ Pepperdine
Current Records: Pacific 9-9; Pepperdine 7-9
What to Know
The Pacific Tigers and the Pepperdine Waves will face off in a West Coast clash at 8 p.m. ET Jan. 7 at Firestone Fieldhouse. The teams split their matchups last year, with Pacific winning the first 81-76 at home and Pepperdine taking the second 70-64.
It was a close one, but on Thursday the Tigers sidestepped the San Diego Toreros for an 84-82 win. Pacific's guard Keylan Boone looked sharp as he shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 27 points and 12 rebounds.
Meanwhile, Pepperdine came up short against the Santa Clara Broncos on Thursday, falling 89-79. A silver lining for Pepperdine was the play of forward Jevon Porter, who had 17 points along with six boards.
Pacific is expected to lose this next one by 7.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 6-2 against the spread when expected to lose.
The Tigers' victory brought them up to 9-9 while the Waves' loss pulled them down to 7-9. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: Pacific has allowed their opponents to shoot 45.70% from the floor on average, which is the 38th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Pepperdine has experienced some struggles of their own as they are fourth worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 77.1 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Firestone Fieldhouse -- Malibu, California
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $47.00
Odds
The Waves are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Pacific have won nine out of their last 15 games against Pepperdine.
- Feb 05, 2022 - Pepperdine 70 vs. Pacific 64
- Feb 03, 2022 - Pacific 81 vs. Pepperdine 76
- Jan 21, 2021 - Pepperdine 85 vs. Pacific 68
- Feb 08, 2020 - Pacific 79 vs. Pepperdine 78
- Jan 02, 2020 - Pacific 59 vs. Pepperdine 56
- Mar 07, 2019 - Pepperdine 61 vs. Pacific 53
- Mar 02, 2019 - Pacific 73 vs. Pepperdine 72
- Feb 02, 2019 - Pacific 66 vs. Pepperdine 59
- Feb 03, 2018 - Pacific 81 vs. Pepperdine 72
- Jan 18, 2018 - Pacific 92 vs. Pepperdine 78
- Mar 03, 2017 - Pacific 89 vs. Pepperdine 84
- Feb 04, 2017 - Pepperdine 82 vs. Pacific 72
- Jan 12, 2017 - Pacific 79 vs. Pepperdine 74
- Feb 13, 2016 - Pepperdine 65 vs. Pacific 63
- Jan 07, 2016 - Pepperdine 81 vs. Pacific 76