Who's Playing

Pacific @ Pepperdine

Current Records: Pacific 9-9; Pepperdine 7-9

What to Know

The Pacific Tigers and the Pepperdine Waves will face off in a West Coast clash at 8 p.m. ET Jan. 7 at Firestone Fieldhouse. The teams split their matchups last year, with Pacific winning the first 81-76 at home and Pepperdine taking the second 70-64.

It was a close one, but on Thursday the Tigers sidestepped the San Diego Toreros for an 84-82 win. Pacific's guard Keylan Boone looked sharp as he shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 27 points and 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Pepperdine came up short against the Santa Clara Broncos on Thursday, falling 89-79. A silver lining for Pepperdine was the play of forward Jevon Porter, who had 17 points along with six boards.

Pacific is expected to lose this next one by 7.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 6-2 against the spread when expected to lose.

The Tigers' victory brought them up to 9-9 while the Waves' loss pulled them down to 7-9. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: Pacific has allowed their opponents to shoot 45.70% from the floor on average, which is the 38th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Pepperdine has experienced some struggles of their own as they are fourth worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 77.1 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Firestone Fieldhouse -- Malibu, California

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $47.00

Odds

The Waves are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Pacific have won nine out of their last 15 games against Pepperdine.