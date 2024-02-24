Halftime Report
A win for Radford would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have jumped out to a quick 47-37 lead against Longwood.
If Radford keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 15-14 in no time. On the other hand, Longwood will have to make due with a 17-12 record unless they turn things around (and fast).
Who's Playing
Longwood Lancers @ Radford Highlanders
Current Records: Longwood 17-11, Radford 14-14
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Dedmon Center -- Radford, Virginia
- Ticket Cost: $21.00
What to Know
We've got another exciting Big South matchup on schedule as the Longwood Lancers and the Radford Highlanders are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on February 24th at Dedmon Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
Longwood had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 9 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Wednesday. They walked away with an 80-75 victory over the Bulldogs.
Meanwhile, Radford came into Thursday's matchup having lost five straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They enjoyed a cozy 90-74 win over the Bulldogs on Thursday. The win was just what Radford needed coming off of a 99-74 defeat in their prior contest.
The Lancers' victory bumped their record up to 17-11. As for the Highlanders, their win ended a five-game drought on the road and puts them at 14-14.
The pair pleased both fans and bettors in their last matches by winning and covering the spread. Looking forward to Saturday, Radford is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.
Longwood came up short against the Highlanders in their previous matchup back in January, falling 69-58. Can Longwood avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Radford is a slight 1-point favorite against Longwood, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Lancers as a 1-point favorite.
The over/under is 141.5 points.
Series History
Radford has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Longwood.
- Jan 11, 2024 - Radford 69 vs. Longwood 58
- Feb 18, 2023 - Longwood 73 vs. Radford 63
- Jan 26, 2023 - Radford 63 vs. Longwood 59
- Feb 23, 2022 - Longwood 71 vs. Radford 66
- Jan 12, 2022 - Longwood 83 vs. Radford 75
- Dec 15, 2020 - Radford 62 vs. Longwood 53
- Dec 14, 2020 - Radford 67 vs. Longwood 66
- Jan 30, 2020 - Radford 67 vs. Longwood 55
- Jan 21, 2019 - Radford 72 vs. Longwood 59
- Jan 05, 2019 - Radford 71 vs. Longwood 64