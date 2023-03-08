Who's Playing
Texas-San Antonio @ Rice
Regular Season Records: Texas-San Antonio 10-21; Rice 17-14
What to Know
The Rice Owls and the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners are set to clash at 9:30 p.m. ET March 8 at Ford Center at The Star in the first round of the Conference USA Conference Tourney. Texas-San Antonio should still be riding high after a victory, while the Owls will be looking to right the ship.
Rice came up short against the Florida International Panthers this past Saturday, falling 90-83.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Texas-San Antonio beat the Charlotte 49ers 78-73 last Thursday. Texas-San Antonio can attribute much of their success to guard Japhet Medor, who had 22 points and five assists.
Rice is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take the Owls against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past four consecutive games.
A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: Rice is 16th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 76.2 on average. The Roadrunners have had an even harder time: they are stumbling into the contest with the ninth most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 76.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Ford Center at The Star -- Frisco, Texas
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Owls are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Roadrunners, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Owls as a 5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Texas-San Antonio have won seven out of their last 12 games against Rice.
- Feb 16, 2023 - Texas-San Antonio 84 vs. Rice 79
- Jan 16, 2023 - Rice 88 vs. Texas-San Antonio 81
- Mar 05, 2022 - Texas-San Antonio 82 vs. Rice 71
- Feb 03, 2022 - Rice 91 vs. Texas-San Antonio 78
- Jan 02, 2021 - Rice 84 vs. Texas-San Antonio 69
- Jan 01, 2021 - Rice 95 vs. Texas-San Antonio 86
- Jan 25, 2020 - Texas-San Antonio 90 vs. Rice 88
- Jan 10, 2019 - Texas-San Antonio 95 vs. Rice 79
- Mar 03, 2018 - Texas-San Antonio 79 vs. Rice 60
- Dec 28, 2017 - Texas-San Antonio 79 vs. Rice 66
- Feb 16, 2017 - Rice 80 vs. Texas-San Antonio 68
- Jan 03, 2016 - Texas-San Antonio 85 vs. Rice 80