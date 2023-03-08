Who's Playing

Texas-San Antonio @ Rice

Regular Season Records: Texas-San Antonio 10-21; Rice 17-14

What to Know

The Rice Owls and the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners are set to clash at 9:30 p.m. ET March 8 at Ford Center at The Star in the first round of the Conference USA Conference Tourney. Texas-San Antonio should still be riding high after a victory, while the Owls will be looking to right the ship.

Rice came up short against the Florida International Panthers this past Saturday, falling 90-83.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Texas-San Antonio beat the Charlotte 49ers 78-73 last Thursday. Texas-San Antonio can attribute much of their success to guard Japhet Medor, who had 22 points and five assists.

Rice is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take the Owls against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past four consecutive games.

A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: Rice is 16th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 76.2 on average. The Roadrunners have had an even harder time: they are stumbling into the contest with the ninth most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 76.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Ford Center at The Star -- Frisco, Texas

Ford Center at The Star -- Frisco, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

Odds

The Owls are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Roadrunners, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Owls as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Texas-San Antonio have won seven out of their last 12 games against Rice.