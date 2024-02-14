Who's Playing

Massachusetts Minutemen @ Richmond Spiders

Current Records: Massachusetts 15-8, Richmond 17-6

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Robins Center -- Richmond, Virginia

Robins Center -- Richmond, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Richmond is 7-2 against the Minutemen since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Robins Center. Richmond will be looking to keep their 12-game home win streak alive.

After a disappointing 52 points in their last contest, Richmond made sure to put some points up on the board against the Explorers on Saturday. The Spiders took down the Explorers 82-65.

Richmond can attribute much of their success to Dji Bailey, who scored 22 points along with seven rebounds and two steals. Another player making a difference was Isaiah Bigelow, who scored 17 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Minutemen sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 81-79 win over the Rams on Sunday.

Massachusetts' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Josh Cohen led the charge by scoring 13 points along with six rebounds and two steals. Cohen didn't help Massachusetts' cause all that much against the Bonnies on Wednesday but the same can't be said for this contest. The team also got some help courtesy of Keon Thompson, who scored 16 points along with six rebounds.

The Spiders have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won 12 of their last 13 games, which provided a nice bump to their 17-6 record this season. As for the Minutemen, their victory bumped their record up to 15-8.

Everything came up roses for Richmond against the Minutemen in their previous meeting back in March of 2023 as the squad secured a 71-38 win. Will Richmond repeat their success, or do the Minutemen have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Richmond has won 7 out of their last 9 games against Massachusetts.