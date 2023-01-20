Who's Playing
VCU @ Richmond
Current Records: VCU 14-5; Richmond 11-8
What to Know
Get ready for an Atlantic 10 battle as the VCU Rams and the Richmond Spiders will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Robins Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with VCU winning the first 77-57 at home and Richmond taking the second 75-64.
Everything went VCU's way against the Massachusetts Minutemen on Tuesday as they made off with an 83-55 win. VCU was heavily favored coming into this game, and the results showcase why. VCU's forward Jalen DeLoach was one of the most active players for the team, posting a double-double on 19 points and 12 rebounds in addition to three blocks.
Meanwhile, the Spiders netted a 64-57 victory over the Rhode Island Rams on Tuesday. Richmond's forward Tyler Burton did his thing and had 23 points along with seven boards.
VCU is now 14-5 while Richmond sits at 11-8. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: VCU ranks 13th in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 17.8 on average. On the other end of the spectrum, Richmond is 23rd worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.1 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Robins Center -- Richmond, Virginia
- TV: ESPN2
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
VCU have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Richmond.
- Mar 11, 2022 - Richmond 75 vs. VCU 64
- Feb 18, 2022 - VCU 77 vs. Richmond 57
- Jan 29, 2022 - VCU 64 vs. Richmond 62
- Feb 17, 2021 - VCU 68 vs. Richmond 56
- Feb 15, 2020 - Richmond 77 vs. VCU 59
- Jan 28, 2020 - VCU 87 vs. Richmond 68
- Mar 02, 2019 - VCU 69 vs. Richmond 66
- Feb 13, 2019 - VCU 81 vs. Richmond 60
- Feb 07, 2018 - Richmond 77 vs. VCU 76
- Jan 17, 2018 - Richmond 67 vs. VCU 52
- Mar 11, 2017 - VCU 87 vs. Richmond 77
- Feb 17, 2017 - VCU 84 vs. Richmond 73
- Feb 01, 2017 - VCU 81 vs. Richmond 74
- Feb 19, 2016 - VCU 87 vs. Richmond 74
- Jan 16, 2016 - VCU 94 vs. Richmond 89