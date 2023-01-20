Who's Playing

VCU @ Richmond

Current Records: VCU 14-5; Richmond 11-8

What to Know

Get ready for an Atlantic 10 battle as the VCU Rams and the Richmond Spiders will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Robins Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with VCU winning the first 77-57 at home and Richmond taking the second 75-64.

Everything went VCU's way against the Massachusetts Minutemen on Tuesday as they made off with an 83-55 win. VCU was heavily favored coming into this game, and the results showcase why. VCU's forward Jalen DeLoach was one of the most active players for the team, posting a double-double on 19 points and 12 rebounds in addition to three blocks.

Meanwhile, the Spiders netted a 64-57 victory over the Rhode Island Rams on Tuesday. Richmond's forward Tyler Burton did his thing and had 23 points along with seven boards.

VCU is now 14-5 while Richmond sits at 11-8. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: VCU ranks 13th in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 17.8 on average. On the other end of the spectrum, Richmond is 23rd worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.1 on average.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Robins Center -- Richmond, Virginia

Robins Center -- Richmond, Virginia TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

VCU have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Richmond.