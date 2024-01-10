Who's Playing

Wright State Raiders @ Robert Morris Colonials

Current Records: Wright State 8-8, Robert Morris 5-11

When: Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: UPMC Events Center -- Moon Township, Pennsylvania

What to Know

We've got another exciting Horizon League matchup on schedule as the Wright State Raiders and the Robert Morris Colonials are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 10th at UPMC Events Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Wright State scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Saturday. They walked away with a 106-98 win over the Mastodons. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 164.5-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

Meanwhile, Robert Morris had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. Couldn't have asked for a better start to 2024 than the 92-48 blowout they got at home against the Jaguars. With Robert Morris ahead 44-24 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

The Raiders' victory ended a six-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 8-8. As for the Colonials, their win bumped their record up to 5-11.

Wright State strolled past Robert Morris in their previous matchup back in February of 2023 by a score of 82-67. Will Wright State repeat their success, or does Robert Morris have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Wright State has won 5 out of their last 6 games against Robert Morris.