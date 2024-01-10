Who's Playing
Wright State Raiders @ Robert Morris Colonials
Current Records: Wright State 8-8, Robert Morris 5-11
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: UPMC Events Center -- Moon Township, Pennsylvania
Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo
What to Know
We've got another exciting Horizon League matchup on schedule as the Wright State Raiders and the Robert Morris Colonials are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 10th at UPMC Events Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.
Wright State scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Saturday. They walked away with a 106-98 win over the Mastodons. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 164.5-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.
Meanwhile, Robert Morris had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. Couldn't have asked for a better start to 2024 than the 92-48 blowout they got at home against the Jaguars. With Robert Morris ahead 44-24 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.
The Raiders' victory ended a six-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 8-8. As for the Colonials, their win bumped their record up to 5-11.
Wright State strolled past Robert Morris in their previous matchup back in February of 2023 by a score of 82-67. Will Wright State repeat their success, or does Robert Morris have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Wright State has won 5 out of their last 6 games against Robert Morris.
- Feb 04, 2023 - Wright State 82 vs. Robert Morris 67
- Dec 01, 2022 - Robert Morris 80 vs. Wright State 59
- Feb 26, 2022 - Wright State 71 vs. Robert Morris 61
- Jan 13, 2022 - Wright State 75 vs. Robert Morris 73
- Jan 30, 2021 - Wright State 86 vs. Robert Morris 56
- Jan 29, 2021 - Wright State 79 vs. Robert Morris 70