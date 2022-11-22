Who's Playing

Rider @ Rutgers

Current Records: Rider 1-3; Rutgers 3-2

What to Know

The Rider Broncs will take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Jersey Mike's Arena. If the game is anything like their last meeting in last December, where RU won nothing to nothing, we could be in for a big score.

The point spread favored the Broncs this past Saturday, but luck did not. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 90-85 to the Cent. Arkansas Bears.

Meanwhile, the Scarlet Knights were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Friday as they fell 72-66 to the Temple Owls. Guard Derek Simpson just could not get things rolling his way, finishing with only four points on 1-for-11 shooting in his 33 minutes on the court.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which squad bounces back.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey

Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Rider and Rutgers tied in their last contest.