Who's Playing

San Diego @ Saint Mary's

Current Records: San Diego 7-7; Saint Mary's 10-4

What to Know

The San Diego Toreros are 0-13 against the Saint Mary's Gaels since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Thursday. The Toreros will hit the road for the fourth straight game as they head to University Credit Union Pavilion at 9 p.m. ET. Saint Mary's will be strutting in after a victory while San Diego will be stumbling in from a defeat.

It looks like San Diego must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the team didn't end up with the win they were expected to receive last Thursday. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 83-78 to the Northridge Matadors. Despite the loss, San Diego got a solid performance out of guard Sigu Sisoho Jawara, who had 25 points.

Meanwhile, the stars were brightly shining for Saint Mary's in a 66-54 win over the Wyoming Cowboys last week. Guard Logan Johnson took over for the Gaels, finishing with 28 points (a whopping 42% of their total) in addition to five steals.

The Toreros have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 15.5-point spread they are up against. True fans might be the only ones betting on them, currently 4-8 ATS, to cover the spread.

San Diego is now 7-7 while Saint Mary's sits at 10-4. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: San Diego has allowed their opponents to shoot 47% from the floor on average, which is the eighth highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Gaels' defense has more to brag about, as they they come into the game boasting the 10th fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 57.4. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: University Credit Union Pavilion -- Moraga, California

University Credit Union Pavilion -- Moraga, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $21.00

Odds

The Gaels are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Toreros, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Saint Mary's have won all of the games they've played against San Diego in the last eight years.