Who's Playing
San Diego @ Saint Mary's
Current Records: San Diego 7-7; Saint Mary's 10-4
What to Know
The San Diego Toreros are 0-13 against the Saint Mary's Gaels since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Thursday. The Toreros will hit the road for the fourth straight game as they head to University Credit Union Pavilion at 9 p.m. ET. Saint Mary's will be strutting in after a victory while San Diego will be stumbling in from a defeat.
It looks like San Diego must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the team didn't end up with the win they were expected to receive last Thursday. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 83-78 to the Northridge Matadors. Despite the loss, San Diego got a solid performance out of guard Sigu Sisoho Jawara, who had 25 points.
Meanwhile, the stars were brightly shining for Saint Mary's in a 66-54 win over the Wyoming Cowboys last week. Guard Logan Johnson took over for the Gaels, finishing with 28 points (a whopping 42% of their total) in addition to five steals.
The Toreros have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 15.5-point spread they are up against. True fans might be the only ones betting on them, currently 4-8 ATS, to cover the spread.
San Diego is now 7-7 while Saint Mary's sits at 10-4. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: San Diego has allowed their opponents to shoot 47% from the floor on average, which is the eighth highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Gaels' defense has more to brag about, as they they come into the game boasting the 10th fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 57.4. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: University Credit Union Pavilion -- Moraga, California
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $21.00
Odds
The Gaels are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Toreros, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Saint Mary's have won all of the games they've played against San Diego in the last eight years.
- Feb 24, 2022 - Saint Mary's 60 vs. San Diego 46
- Feb 10, 2022 - Saint Mary's 86 vs. San Diego 57
- Feb 22, 2020 - Saint Mary's 92 vs. San Diego 63
- Feb 06, 2020 - Saint Mary's 66 vs. San Diego 60
- Mar 11, 2019 - Saint Mary's 69 vs. San Diego 62
- Feb 23, 2019 - Saint Mary's 66 vs. San Diego 46
- Jan 19, 2019 - Saint Mary's 76 vs. San Diego 59
- Feb 03, 2018 - Saint Mary's 65 vs. San Diego 62
- Jan 06, 2018 - Saint Mary's 70 vs. San Diego 63
- Feb 04, 2017 - Saint Mary's 71 vs. San Diego 27
- Dec 31, 2016 - Saint Mary's 72 vs. San Diego 60
- Feb 06, 2016 - Saint Mary's 60 vs. San Diego 43
- Jan 02, 2016 - Saint Mary's 79 vs. San Diego 46