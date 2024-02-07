Who's Playing

LMU Lions @ San Diego Toreros

Current Records: LMU 10-12, San Diego 13-11

How To Watch

What to Know

After four games on the road, San Diego is heading back home. They and the LMU Lions will face off in a West Coast battle at 10:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Jenny Craig Pavilion. LMU is favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop San Diego in their last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

Even though San Diego has not done well against the Broncos recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Toreros came out on top against the Broncos by a score of 70-59. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 23% better than the opposition, as San Diego's was.

Meanwhile, there's no need to mince words: the Lions lost to the Bulldogs last Tuesday, and the Lions lost bad. The score wound up at 92-58. LMU has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Justin Wright, who scored 12 points along with seven rebounds.

LMU struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Toreros have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a massive bump to their 13-11 record this season. As for the Lions, their loss dropped their record down to 10-12.

San Diego was able to grind out a solid victory over the Lions in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, winning 87-79. Does San Diego have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Lions turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

LMU is a 3.5-point favorite against San Diego, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lions as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 147.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

San Diego has won 6 out of their last 10 games against LMU.