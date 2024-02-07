Who's Playing
LMU Lions @ San Diego Toreros
Current Records: LMU 10-12, San Diego 13-11
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion -- San Diego, California
- Ticket Cost: $4.32
What to Know
After four games on the road, San Diego is heading back home. They and the LMU Lions will face off in a West Coast battle at 10:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Jenny Craig Pavilion. LMU is favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop San Diego in their last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.
Even though San Diego has not done well against the Broncos recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Toreros came out on top against the Broncos by a score of 70-59. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 23% better than the opposition, as San Diego's was.
Meanwhile, there's no need to mince words: the Lions lost to the Bulldogs last Tuesday, and the Lions lost bad. The score wound up at 92-58. LMU has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.
The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Justin Wright, who scored 12 points along with seven rebounds.
LMU struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.
The Toreros have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a massive bump to their 13-11 record this season. As for the Lions, their loss dropped their record down to 10-12.
San Diego was able to grind out a solid victory over the Lions in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, winning 87-79. Does San Diego have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Lions turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Odds
LMU is a 3.5-point favorite against San Diego, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lions as a 2.5-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 147.5 points.
Series History
San Diego has won 6 out of their last 10 games against LMU.
- Feb 04, 2023 - San Diego 87 vs. LMU 79
- Jan 14, 2023 - LMU 98 vs. San Diego 84
- Jan 29, 2022 - San Diego 69 vs. LMU 65
- Jan 15, 2022 - San Diego 70 vs. LMU 65
- Jan 19, 2021 - LMU 72 vs. San Diego 69
- Mar 05, 2020 - LMU 75 vs. San Diego 61
- Jan 02, 2020 - LMU 64 vs. San Diego 58
- Feb 07, 2019 - San Diego 65 vs. LMU 63
- Jan 24, 2019 - San Diego 71 vs. LMU 58
- Jan 27, 2018 - San Diego 89 vs. LMU 82