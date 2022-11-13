Who's Playing

New Jersey Tech @ San Diego

Current Records: New Jersey Tech 0-2; San Diego 2-0

What to Know

The San Diego Toreros have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the New Jersey Tech Highlanders at 5 p.m. ET Nov. 13 at Jenny Craig Pavilion. The Toreros should still be riding high after a win, while New Jersey Tech will be looking to regain their footing.

San Diego didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles on Wednesday, but they still walked away with a 79-73 victory. San Diego got double-digit scores from four players: Sigu Sisoho Jawara (22), Eric Williams Jr. (19), Marcellus Earlington (18), and Jase Townsend (11).

Meanwhile, New Jersey Tech received a tough blow on Friday as they fell 59-43 to the California Baptist Lancers.

New Jersey Tech's loss took them down to 0-2 while San Diego's win pulled them up to 2-0. In their victory, San Diego relied heavily on Sigu Sisoho Jawara, who had 22 points and five assists. the Highlanders will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 5 p.m. ET

Sunday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion -- San Diego, California

Jenny Craig Pavilion -- San Diego, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.