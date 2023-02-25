Who's Playing

Santa Clara @ San Diego

Current Records: Santa Clara 22-8; San Diego 11-18

What to Know

The San Diego Toreros are home Saturday, but with the point spread against them by 6 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. The Toreros and the Santa Clara Broncos will face off in a West Coast battle at 10 p.m. ET at Jenny Craig Pavilion. San Diego hasn't won a contest against Santa Clara since Feb. 18 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought.

The oddsmakers predicted a rough game for San Diego on Thursday, and boy were they were right. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 97-72 punch to the gut against the Gonzaga Bulldogs. Guard Jase Townsend (15 points) was the top scorer for San Diego.

Meanwhile, Santa Clara was able to grind out a solid victory over the Pepperdine Waves on Thursday, winning 91-82. The Broncos got double-digit scores from four players: guard Brandin Podziemski (23), guard Carlos Stewart (20), forward Camaron Tongue (12), and forward Parker Braun (10). That makes it three consecutive games in which Brandin Podziemski has had at least 12 rebounds.

Santa Clara's win lifted them to 22-8 while San Diego's loss dropped them down to 11-18. On Thursday Santa Clara relied heavily on Podziemski, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 18 boards. It will be up to San Diego's defense to limit his damage.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion -- San Diego, California

Jenny Craig Pavilion -- San Diego, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $11.00

Odds

The Broncos are a solid 6-point favorite against the Toreros, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Broncos as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Santa Clara have won 11 out of their last 15 games against San Diego.