How to watch San Francisco vs. Arizona State: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

San Francisco (home) vs. Arizona State (away)

Current Records: San Francisco 7-1; Arizona State 4-2

What to Know

The Arizona State Sun Devils are on the road again on Tuesday and play against the San Francisco Dons at 11 p.m. ET at War Memorial Gymnasium.

ASU has more to be thankful for after their game against the Princeton Tigers last Tuesday. The Sun Devils escaped with a win against Princeton by the margin of a single basket, 67-65. G Remy Martin took over for the Sun Devils, finishing with 33 points (a whopping 49% of their total).

Meanwhile, San Francisco came up short against the Hawaii Warriors, falling 85-75.

This next matchup is expected to be close, with ASU going off at just a 1.5-point favorite. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (3-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Arizona State's win lifted them to 4-2 while San Francisco's loss dropped them down to 7-1. We'll see if ASU can repeat their recent success or if San Francisco bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET Where: War Memorial Gymnasium -- San Francisco, California

War Memorial Gymnasium -- San Francisco, California TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Sun Devils are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Dons.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Sun Devils as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: 155

