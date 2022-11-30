Who's Playing

Little Rock @ San Francisco

Current Records: Little Rock 2-5; San Francisco 6-1

What to Know

The Little Rock Trojans are staying on the road Wednesday to face off against the San Francisco Dons at 10 p.m. ET Nov. 30 at War Memorial Gymnasium.

Little Rock received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 80-67 to the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks.

Meanwhile, San Francisco came up short against the Davidson Wildcats last week, falling 89-80. A silver lining for the Dons was the play of guard Khalil Shabazz, who had 20 points. Shabazz had some trouble finding his footing against the Wichita State Shockers last Tuesday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Little Rock is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those burned by picking them against the spread this past Saturday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: War Memorial Gymnasium -- San Francisco, California

War Memorial Gymnasium -- San Francisco, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $2.06

Odds

The Dons are a big 18-point favorite against the Trojans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Dons as a 17.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.