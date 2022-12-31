Who's Playing

San Diego @ San Francisco

Current Records: San Diego 7-8; San Francisco 11-5

What to Know

The San Diego Toreros have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the San Francisco Dons and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 28 of 2019. The Toreros will hit the road for the fifth straight game as they head to War Memorial Gymnasium at 7 p.m. ET Saturday.

San Diego has to be aching after a bruising 85-58 loss to the Saint Mary's Gaels on Thursday. The top scorers for San Diego were guard Wayne McKinney II (14 points) and forward Bendji Pierre (14 points).

Meanwhile, San Francisco's 2022 ended with a 79-67 defeat against the Santa Clara Broncos on Thursday. Guard Marcus Williams had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 31 minutes but putting up just nine points on 4-for-12 shooting.

San Diego is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: War Memorial Gymnasium -- San Francisco, California

War Memorial Gymnasium -- San Francisco, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.06

Odds

The Dons are a big 10-point favorite against the Toreros, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

San Francisco have won nine out of their last 13 games against San Diego.