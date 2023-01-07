Who's Playing
Gonzaga @ Santa Clara
Current Records: Gonzaga 13-3; Santa Clara 14-4
What to Know
The Santa Clara Broncos lost both of their matches to the #9 Gonzaga Bulldogs last season on scores of 83-115 and 69-81, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Santa Clara and the Bulldogs will face off in a West Coast battle at 10 p.m. ET Saturday at Leavey Center.
The Broncos beat the Pepperdine Waves 89-79 on Thursday. It was another big night for Santa Clara's guard Brandin Podziemski, who posted a double-double on 27 points and ten boards along with six dimes.
Meanwhile, Gonzaga narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the San Francisco Dons 77-75. Gonzaga got double-digit scores from four players: guard Rasir Bolton (21), guard Julian Strawther (16), forward Anton Watson (14), and forward Drew Timme (11).
Santa Clara is expected to lose this next one by 8. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Their wins bumped the Broncos to 14-4 and the Bulldogs to 13-3. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Santa Clara and Gonzaga clash.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Leavey Center -- Santa Clara, California
- TV: ROOT SPORTS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $26.63
Odds
The Bulldogs are a big 8-point favorite against the Broncos, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Gonzaga have won all of the games they've played against Santa Clara in the last nine years.
- Feb 19, 2022 - Gonzaga 81 vs. Santa Clara 69
- Jan 15, 2022 - Gonzaga 115 vs. Santa Clara 83
- Feb 25, 2021 - Gonzaga 89 vs. Santa Clara 75
- Jan 30, 2020 - Gonzaga 87 vs. Santa Clara 72
- Jan 16, 2020 - Gonzaga 104 vs. Santa Clara 54
- Jan 24, 2019 - Gonzaga 98 vs. Santa Clara 39
- Jan 05, 2019 - Gonzaga 91 vs. Santa Clara 48
- Jan 20, 2018 - Gonzaga 75 vs. Santa Clara 60
- Dec 30, 2017 - Gonzaga 101 vs. Santa Clara 52
- Mar 06, 2017 - Gonzaga 77 vs. Santa Clara 68
- Feb 04, 2017 - Gonzaga 90 vs. Santa Clara 55
- Jan 19, 2017 - Gonzaga 88 vs. Santa Clara 57
- Jan 28, 2016 - Gonzaga 84 vs. Santa Clara 67
- Dec 31, 2015 - Gonzaga 79 vs. Santa Clara 77