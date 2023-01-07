Who's Playing

Gonzaga @ Santa Clara

Current Records: Gonzaga 13-3; Santa Clara 14-4

What to Know

The Santa Clara Broncos lost both of their matches to the #9 Gonzaga Bulldogs last season on scores of 83-115 and 69-81, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Santa Clara and the Bulldogs will face off in a West Coast battle at 10 p.m. ET Saturday at Leavey Center.

The Broncos beat the Pepperdine Waves 89-79 on Thursday. It was another big night for Santa Clara's guard Brandin Podziemski, who posted a double-double on 27 points and ten boards along with six dimes.

Meanwhile, Gonzaga narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the San Francisco Dons 77-75. Gonzaga got double-digit scores from four players: guard Rasir Bolton (21), guard Julian Strawther (16), forward Anton Watson (14), and forward Drew Timme (11).

Santa Clara is expected to lose this next one by 8. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins bumped the Broncos to 14-4 and the Bulldogs to 13-3. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Santa Clara and Gonzaga clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Leavey Center -- Santa Clara, California

Leavey Center -- Santa Clara, California TV: ROOT SPORTS

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 8-point favorite against the Broncos, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Gonzaga have won all of the games they've played against Santa Clara in the last nine years.