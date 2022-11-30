Who's Playing

Wyoming @ Santa Clara

Current Records: Wyoming 3-3; Santa Clara 5-2

What to Know

The Santa Clara Broncos will take on the Wyoming Cowboys at 4 p.m. ET Wednesday at Lifetime Activities Center Bruin Arena. The Broncos should still be riding high after a win, while Wyoming will be looking to right the ship.

Santa Clara beat the Iona Gaels 86-76 on Sunday.

As for Wyoming, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. Last week, they lost to the Boston College Eagles by a decisive 59-48 margin. Guard Ethan Anderson had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 30 minutes with.

Santa Clara is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (2-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Santa Clara's victory brought them up to 5-2 while the Cowboys' defeat pulled them down to 3-3. The Broncos are 2-2 after wins this season, and Wyoming is 1-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Lifetime Activities Center Bruin Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Lifetime Activities Center Bruin Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Broncos are a solid 7-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Broncos as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.