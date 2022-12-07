Who's Playing

PFW @ SE Missouri State

Current Records: PFW 5-4; SE Missouri State 5-4

What to Know

After a three-game homestand, the PFW Mastodons will be on the road. They will take on the SE Missouri State Redhawks at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at Show Me Center. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close matchup.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, PFW beat the Oakland Golden Grizzlies 79-73 this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, SE Missouri State came up short against the Missouri Tigers on Sunday, falling 96-89. A silver lining for the Redhawks was the play of Phillip Russell, who shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 26 points and seven dimes.

The Mastodons had enough points to win and then some against SE Missouri State when the two teams previously met in December of last year, taking their game 78-65. The rematch might be a little tougher for PFW since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Show Me Center -- Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Show Me Center -- Cape Girardeau, Missouri Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The game is expected to go down to the wire, as the oddsmakers have this as a pick 'em.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Mastodons as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

SE Missouri State and PFW both have one win in their last two games.