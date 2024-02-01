Who's Playing

Little Rock Trojans @ SIUE Cougars

Current Records: Little Rock 11-10, SIUE 12-9

How To Watch

What to Know

Little Rock has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the SIUE Cougars will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at First Community Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Saturday, the Trojans earned a 66-61 win over the Redhawks.

Meanwhile, the Cougars didn't have too much trouble with the Golden Eagles at home on Saturday as they won 74-57.

The Trojans now have a winning record of 11-10. As for the Cougars, their win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 12-9.

Little Rock is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdogs on the road.

Little Rock beat the Cougars 88-80 when the teams last played back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for Little Rock since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

SIUE is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Little Rock, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 147 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Little Rock has won 2 out of their last 3 games against SIUE.