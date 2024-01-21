Who's Playing

Wichita State Shockers @ South Florida Bulls

Current Records: Wichita State 8-9, South Florida 10-5

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 21, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 21, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Yuengling Center -- Tampa, Florida

Yuengling Center -- Tampa, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

Wichita State is 9-1 against South Florida since January of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Both teams will face off in an American Athletic battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Yuengling Center. Wichita State is limping into the contest on a six-game losing streak.

On Thursday, the Shockers came up short against the Owls and fell 86-77. Wichita State got off to an early lead (up 13 with 14:22 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Quincy Ballard, who scored 18 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season.

Memphis typically has all the answers at home, but on Thursday South Florida proved too difficult a challenge. Not to be outdone by the Tigers, they got past the Tigers on a last-second free throw courtesy of Kasean Pryor with 4 seconds left in the second quarter. The victory was all the more spectacular given South Florida was down 20 points with 6:59 left in the first half.

South Florida got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Selton Miguel out in front who scored 23 points. Those 23 points set a new season-high mark for him. Pryor was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 21 points and ten rebounds.

The Shockers have been struggling recently, as they've lost eight of their last nine matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-9 record this season. As for the Bulls, their win ended a four-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 10-5.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Wichita State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41 rebounds per game. However, it's not like South Florida struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.8 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Wichita State took their victory against South Florida when the teams last played back in March of 2023 by a conclusive 69-49. The rematch might be a little tougher for Wichita State since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Wichita State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against South Florida.