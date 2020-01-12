How to watch South Florida vs. Memphis: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
How to watch South Florida vs. Memphis basketball game
Who's Playing
Memphis @ South Florida
Current Records: Memphis 12-3; South Florida 8-8
What to Know
The South Florida Bulls will be in front of their home fans this weekend, but a projected 3.5-point deficit forecasts there might not be much to cheer about. They will take on the #21 Memphis Tigers at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday at Yuengling Center. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, South Florida now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
The Bulls were close but no cigar last Tuesday as they fell 62-59 to the East Carolina Pirates. One thing holding South Florida back was the mediocre play of G David Collins, who did not have his best game; he played for 33 minutes with and five turnovers.
Meanwhile, Memphis came up short against the Wichita State Shockers last week, falling 76-67. Memphis' defeat came about despite a quality game from F Precious Achiuwa, who posted a double-double on 22 points and 12 rebounds in addition to four blocks. Achiuwa has posted a double-double in each of his past four games.
The losses put South Florida at 8-8 and Memphis at 12-3. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Bulls have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 45.50%, which places them 26th in college basketball. But the Tigers come into the matchup boasting the 30th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 46.20%. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Yuengling Center -- Tampa, Florida
- TV: ESPN2
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $19.35
Odds
The Tigers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 4-point favorite.
Over/Under: 134
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Memphis have won five out of their last eight games against South Florida.
- Feb 02, 2019 - South Florida 84 vs. Memphis 78
- Mar 08, 2018 - Memphis 79 vs. South Florida 77
- Mar 01, 2018 - South Florida 75 vs. Memphis 51
- Jan 31, 2018 - Memphis 86 vs. South Florida 74
- Feb 02, 2017 - Memphis 85 vs. South Florida 75
- Jan 14, 2017 - Memphis 62 vs. South Florida 56
- Feb 20, 2016 - South Florida 80 vs. Memphis 71
- Jan 16, 2016 - Memphis 71 vs. South Florida 56
