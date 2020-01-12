How to watch South Florida vs. Memphis: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Memphis @ South Florida

Current Records: Memphis 12-3; South Florida 8-8

What to Know

The South Florida Bulls will be in front of their home fans this weekend, but a projected 3.5-point deficit forecasts there might not be much to cheer about. They will take on the #21 Memphis Tigers at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday at Yuengling Center. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, South Florida now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

The Bulls were close but no cigar last Tuesday as they fell 62-59 to the East Carolina Pirates. One thing holding South Florida back was the mediocre play of G David Collins, who did not have his best game; he played for 33 minutes with and five turnovers.

Meanwhile, Memphis came up short against the Wichita State Shockers last week, falling 76-67. Memphis' defeat came about despite a quality game from F Precious Achiuwa, who posted a double-double on 22 points and 12 rebounds in addition to four blocks. Achiuwa has posted a double-double in each of his past four games.

The losses put South Florida at 8-8 and Memphis at 12-3. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Bulls have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 45.50%, which places them 26th in college basketball. But the Tigers come into the matchup boasting the 30th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 46.20%. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Yuengling Center -- Tampa, Florida

Yuengling Center -- Tampa, Florida TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.35

Odds

The Tigers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: 134

Series History

Memphis have won five out of their last eight games against South Florida.