Who's Playing

Xavier (LA) Gold Rush @ Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Current Records: Xavier (LA) 0-1, Southern Miss 1-1

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Reed Green Coliseum -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Reed Green Coliseum -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Xavier (LA) Gold Rush will head out on the road to face off against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Reed Green Coliseum. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Xavier (LA) had to hit the road for their first game and unfortunately the road hit them back. They fell 70-62 to the Braves on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Golden Eagles ended up a good deal behind the Zips on Friday and lost 72-54.

The Gold Rush's defeat dropped their record down to 0-1. As for the Golden Eagles, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-1.

Injury Report for Southern Miss

Neftali Alvarez: Game-Time Decision (Foot)

Andre Curbelo: Game-Time Decision (Not Injury Related)

Injury Report for Xavier (LA)

No Injury Information