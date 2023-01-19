Who's Playing

New Mexico St. @ Southern Utah

Current Records: New Mexico St. 7-11; Southern Utah 13-6

What to Know

The New Mexico St. Aggies and the Southern Utah Thunderbirds are set to square off in a WAC matchup at 9 p.m. ET Jan. 19 at America First Event Center. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Aggies nows face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

New Mexico St. received a tough blow on Saturday as they fell 66-55 to the UT Arlington Mavericks. This was hardly the result New Mexico St. or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 10.5 points over UT Arlington heading into this game.

Meanwhile, Southern Utah beat the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks 67-58 on Saturday.

Southern Utah's victory lifted them to 13-6 while New Mexico St.'s loss dropped them down to 7-11. We'll see if Southern Utah can repeat their recent success or if the Aggies bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: America First Event Center -- Cedar City, Utah

America First Event Center -- Cedar City, Utah Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Thunderbirds are a solid 7-point favorite against the Aggies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Thunderbirds as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Southern Utah won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.