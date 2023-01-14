Who's Playing

Stephen F. Austin @ Southern Utah

Current Records: Stephen F. Austin 13-5; Southern Utah 12-6

What to Know

A WAC battle is on tap between the Southern Utah Thunderbirds and the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at America First Event Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Southern Utah didn't have too much trouble with the Sam Houston Bearkats at home on Thursday as they won 86-74.

Meanwhile, the Utah Tech Trailblazers typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Stephen F. Austin proved too difficult a challenge. The Lumberjacks had enough points to win and then some against the Trailblazers, taking their contest 85-72.

Southern Utah is now 12-6 while Stephen F. Austin sits at 13-5. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Southern Utah enters the game with 87.1 points per game on average, which is the best in college basketball. Stephen F. Austin has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the matchup boasting the 21st highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 48.60%.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: America First Event Center -- Cedar City, Utah

America First Event Center -- Cedar City, Utah Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.