Who's Playing
Jackson State @ Southern
Current Records: Jackson State 6-15; Southern 11-10
What to Know
Get ready for an SWAC battle as the Southern Jaguars and the Jackson State Tigers will face off at 9 p.m. ET Monday at F.G. Clark Center. Southern is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.
The Alcorn State Braves typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday the Jaguars proved too difficult a challenge. Southern took down Alcorn State 80-68.
Meanwhile, Jackson State ended up a good deal behind the Grambling Tigers when they played this past Saturday, losing 78-66.
Southern is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (6-3), so they might be worth a quick bet.
The Jaguars are now 11-10 while Jackson State sits at 6-15. Southern is 6-4 after wins this season, and Jackson State is 3-11 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: F.G. Clark Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Jaguars are a big 8-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Southern have won nine out of their last 15 games against Jackson State.
- Jan 31, 2022 - Southern 75 vs. Jackson State 64
- Feb 08, 2021 - Jackson State 57 vs. Southern 53
- Feb 10, 2020 - Jackson State 67 vs. Southern 51
- Jan 13, 2020 - Southern 56 vs. Jackson State 50
- Feb 11, 2019 - Southern 76 vs. Jackson State 67
- Jan 14, 2019 - Jackson State 64 vs. Southern 58
- Mar 06, 2018 - Southern 62 vs. Jackson State 60
- Feb 05, 2018 - Southern 67 vs. Jackson State 62
- Jan 08, 2018 - Jackson State 65 vs. Southern 61
- Mar 07, 2017 - Southern 69 vs. Jackson State 63
- Feb 06, 2017 - Southern 88 vs. Jackson State 75
- Jan 09, 2017 - Jackson State 65 vs. Southern 61
- Mar 12, 2016 - Southern 54 vs. Jackson State 53
- Feb 08, 2016 - Jackson State 81 vs. Southern 80
- Jan 11, 2016 - Southern 74 vs. Jackson State 66