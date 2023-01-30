Who's Playing

Jackson State @ Southern

Current Records: Jackson State 6-15; Southern 11-10

What to Know

Get ready for an SWAC battle as the Southern Jaguars and the Jackson State Tigers will face off at 9 p.m. ET Monday at F.G. Clark Center. Southern is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

The Alcorn State Braves typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday the Jaguars proved too difficult a challenge. Southern took down Alcorn State 80-68.

Meanwhile, Jackson State ended up a good deal behind the Grambling Tigers when they played this past Saturday, losing 78-66.

Southern is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (6-3), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The Jaguars are now 11-10 while Jackson State sits at 6-15. Southern is 6-4 after wins this season, and Jackson State is 3-11 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: F.G. Clark Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

F.G. Clark Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Jaguars are a big 8-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Southern have won nine out of their last 15 games against Jackson State.