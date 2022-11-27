Who's Playing

Fairleigh Dickinson @ St. Peter's

Current Records: Fairleigh Dickinson 3-4; St. Peter's 3-2

What to Know

The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Yanitelli Center at 2 p.m. ET Sunday. The St. Peter's Peacocks will be strutting in after a victory while the Knights will be stumbling in from a loss.

It looks like Fairleigh Dickinson got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 83-61 walloping at the Pittsburgh Panthers' hands last week. Demetre Roberts had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only eight points on 3-for-10 shooting and turning the ball over five times in his 33 minutes on the court.

As for St. Peter's, they can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They were completely in charge this past Wednesday, breezing past the Old Westbury Panthers 98-51 at home.

Fairleigh Dickinson is expected to lose this next one by 8. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past three games.

Fairleigh Dickinson is now 3-4 while St. Peter's sits at 3-2. The Peacocks are 0-2 after wins this season, and the Knights are 2-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Yanitelli Center -- Jersey City, New Jersey

Yanitelli Center -- Jersey City, New Jersey Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Peacocks are a big 8-point favorite against the Knights, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

St. Peter's have won two out of their last five games against Fairleigh Dickinson.