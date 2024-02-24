Halftime Report

Who's Playing

Cincinnati Bearcats @ TCU Horned Frogs

Current Records: Cincinnati 16-10, TCU 18-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas

Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $53.84

What to Know

After two games on the road, TCU is heading back home. They and the Cincinnati Bearcats will face off in a Big 12 battle at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

While it was all tied up 38-38 at halftime, TCU was not quite the Red Raiders' equal in the second half on Tuesday. The Horned Frogs were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 82-81 to the Red Raiders.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Emanuel Miller, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 12 rebounds. He didn't help TCU's cause all that much against the Wildcats on Saturday but the same can't be said for this contest. The team also got some help courtesy of Essam Mostafa, who scored ten points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Cincinnati last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They took a 80-76 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Cowboys.

Like Cincinnati, they lost despite seeing results from several players. Simas Lukosius led the charge by scoring 17 points along with five rebounds and two steals. Another player making a difference was Aziz Bandaogo, who scored seven points along with six rebounds and two steals.

The Horned Frogs' defeat dropped their record down to 18-8. As for the Bearcats, they dropped their record down to 16-10 with that loss, which was their third straight at home.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: TCU have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Cincinnati struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.8 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Going forward, TCU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep TCU in mind: they have a solid 16-9 record against the spread this season.

Odds

TCU is a 4.5-point favorite against Cincinnati, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 146.5 points.

Series History

Cincinnati won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.