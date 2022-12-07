Who's Playing

Eastern Kentucky @ No. 13 Tennessee

Current Records: Eastern Kentucky 4-4; Tennessee 7-1

What to Know

The #13 Tennessee Volunteers have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Eastern Kentucky Colonels at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 7 at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Volunteers are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

Tennessee entered their matchup on Sunday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to the hype. They steamrolled past the Alcorn State Braves 94-40 at home. Six players on Tennessee scored in the double digits: forward Olivier Nkamhoua (20), forward Julian Phillips (18), guard Jahmai Mashack (13), forward Uros Plavsic (12), guard Tyreke Key (11), and guard Zakai Zeigler (10). Jahmai Mashack's performance made up for a slower game against the McNeese State Cowboys last Wednesday. Mashack's points were the most he has had all year.

Meanwhile, the contest between Eastern Kentucky and the James Madison Dukes this past Friday was not a total blowout, but with Eastern Kentucky falling 97-80 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Tennessee's win brought them up to 7-1 while the Colonels' loss pulled them down to 4-4. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Volunteers rank fourth in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 51.5 on average. But Eastern Kentucky enters the game with 83.5 points per game on average, good for 19th best in college basketball. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Tennessee won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.