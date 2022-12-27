Who's Playing

NW State @ Texas A&M

Current Records: NW State 8-4; Texas A&M 6-5

What to Know

The NW State Demons are 0-4 against the Texas A&M Aggies since November of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Tuesday. NW State will take on A&M in a holiday battle at 7 p.m. ET at Reed Arena.

The Demons came up short against the Baylor Bears last week, falling 58-48. The top scorers for NW State were guard JaMonta Black (17 points) and guard Demarcus Sharp (17 points).

Meanwhile, it looks like A&M must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the team didn't end up with the win they were expected to receive last Tuesday. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 67-62 to the Wofford Terriers. That makes it the first time this season A&M has let down their home crowd. A silver lining for them was the play of guard Wade Taylor IV, who shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 20 points.

The Demons are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 7-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Reed Arena -- College Station, Texas

Reed Arena -- College Station, Texas TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Aggies are a big 17.5-point favorite against the Demons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 17.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Texas A&M have won all of the games they've played against NW State in the last eight years.