Who's Playing
Oklahoma @ Texas Tech
Current Records: Oklahoma 9-5; Texas Tech 10-4
What to Know
The Oklahoma Sooners lost both of their matches to the Texas Tech Red Raiders last season on scores of 42-66 and 55-56, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Oklahoma and Texas Tech will face off in a Big 12 battle at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at United Supermarkets Arena. These two teams are looking to take out their frustrations on one another after having lost close ones recently.
The Sooners were close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 63-60 to the Iowa State Cyclones. A silver lining for Oklahoma was the play of forward Jalen Hill, who had 16 points along with six boards.
Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for Texas Tech as they fell 75-72 to the Kansas Jayhawks on Tuesday. That makes it the first time this season Texas Tech has let down their home crowd. Despite the defeat, they got a solid performance out of forward Kevin Obanor, who had 26 points in addition to seven rebounds.
The Sooners are now 9-5 while the Red Raiders sit at 10-4. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: Oklahoma enters the contest with a 49.90% field goal percentage, good for 14th best in college basketball. But Texas Tech is even better: they come into the game boasting the eighth highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 50.20%. This one is shaping up to be an exciting offensive shootout.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: United Supermarkets Arena -- Lubbock, Texas
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Texas Tech have won ten out of their last 15 games against Oklahoma.
- Mar 11, 2022 - Texas Tech 56 vs. Oklahoma 55
- Feb 22, 2022 - Texas Tech 66 vs. Oklahoma 42
- Feb 09, 2022 - Oklahoma 70 vs. Texas Tech 55
- Feb 01, 2021 - Texas Tech 57 vs. Oklahoma 52
- Dec 22, 2020 - Texas Tech 69 vs. Oklahoma 67
- Feb 25, 2020 - Oklahoma 65 vs. Texas Tech 51
- Feb 04, 2020 - Texas Tech 69 vs. Oklahoma 61
- Feb 09, 2019 - Texas Tech 66 vs. Oklahoma 54
- Jan 08, 2019 - Texas Tech 66 vs. Oklahoma 59
- Feb 13, 2018 - Texas Tech 88 vs. Oklahoma 78
- Jan 09, 2018 - Oklahoma 75 vs. Texas Tech 65
- Feb 04, 2017 - Texas Tech 77 vs. Oklahoma 69
- Jan 14, 2017 - Oklahoma 84 vs. Texas Tech 75
- Feb 17, 2016 - Texas Tech 65 vs. Oklahoma 63
- Jan 26, 2016 - Oklahoma 91 vs. Texas Tech 67