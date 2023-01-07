Who's Playing

Oklahoma @ Texas Tech

Current Records: Oklahoma 9-5; Texas Tech 10-4

What to Know

The Oklahoma Sooners lost both of their matches to the Texas Tech Red Raiders last season on scores of 42-66 and 55-56, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Oklahoma and Texas Tech will face off in a Big 12 battle at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at United Supermarkets Arena. These two teams are looking to take out their frustrations on one another after having lost close ones recently.

The Sooners were close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 63-60 to the Iowa State Cyclones. A silver lining for Oklahoma was the play of forward Jalen Hill, who had 16 points along with six boards.

Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for Texas Tech as they fell 75-72 to the Kansas Jayhawks on Tuesday. That makes it the first time this season Texas Tech has let down their home crowd. Despite the defeat, they got a solid performance out of forward Kevin Obanor, who had 26 points in addition to seven rebounds.

The Sooners are now 9-5 while the Red Raiders sit at 10-4. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: Oklahoma enters the contest with a 49.90% field goal percentage, good for 14th best in college basketball. But Texas Tech is even better: they come into the game boasting the eighth highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 50.20%. This one is shaping up to be an exciting offensive shootout.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: United Supermarkets Arena -- Lubbock, Texas

United Supermarkets Arena -- Lubbock, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Texas Tech have won ten out of their last 15 games against Oklahoma.