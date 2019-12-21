How to watch Texas Tech vs. UTRGV: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
How to watch Texas Tech vs. UTRGV basketball game
Who's Playing
UTRGV @ No. 24 Texas Tech
Current Records: UTRGV 4-7; Texas Tech 7-3
What to Know
The UTRGV Vaqueros will square off against the #24 Texas Tech Red Raiders on the road at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at United Supermarkets Arena. Texas Tech will be strutting in after a win while UTRGV will be stumbling in from a loss.
The Vaqueros came up short against the Nebraska Omaha Mavericks on Sunday, falling 92-82.
Meanwhile, the Red Raiders didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Southern Miss Golden Eagles on Monday, but they still walked away with a 71-65 victory. No one put up better numbers for the Red Raiders than G Chris Clarke, who really brought his A game. He posted a double-double on 14 points and 11 boards along with six dimes. That makes it three consecutive games in which Clarke has had at least 11 rebounds.
The Vaqueros are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them, either, since the team is 1-4 ATS when expected to lose.
The Vaqueros found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 71-46 punch to the gut against the Red Raiders when the two teams previously met in December of last year. Can UTRGV avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: United Supermarkets Arena -- Lubbock, Texas
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $79.99
Odds
The Red Raiders are a big 24-point favorite against the Vaqueros, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 24-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 136
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Texas Tech won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Dec 28, 2018 - Texas Tech 71 vs. UTRGV 46
