Who's Playing

Kansas State @ Texas

Current Records: Kansas State 9-7; Texas 13-4

What to Know

The Kansas State Wildcats haven't won a contest against the #23 Texas Longhorns since Feb. 12 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Tuesday. The Wildcats and Texas will face off in a Big 12 battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at Frank Erwin Special Events Center. K-State should still be riding high after a victory, while the Longhorns will be looking to regain their footing.

K-State strolled past the Texas Tech Red Raiders with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the game 62-51. K-State's guard Markquis Nowell filled up the stat sheet, picking up seven points and nine assists along with five steals.

Meanwhile, Texas came up short against the Iowa State Cyclones this past Saturday, falling 79-70. The losing side was boosted by guard Andrew Jones, who had 18 points in addition to seven boards.

The Wildcats have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 10.50 point spread they are up against. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 5-2 against the spread when expected to lose.

K-State's win brought them up to 9-7 while the Longhorns' defeat pulled them down to 13-4. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: K-State enters the matchup with only 61.1 points allowed per game on average, good for 24th best in college basketball. But Texas is even better: they come into the matchup boasting the fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 54.5. We'll see if that edge gives Texas a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Frank Erwin Special Events Center -- Austin, Texas

Frank Erwin Special Events Center -- Austin, Texas TV: Longhorn Network

Longhorn Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Longhorns are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Longhorns as an 11-point favorite.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

Texas have won eight out of their last 13 games against Kansas State.

Jan 04, 2022 - Texas 70 vs. Kansas State 57

Feb 09, 2021 - Texas 80 vs. Kansas State 77

Jan 16, 2021 - Texas 82 vs. Kansas State 67

Feb 22, 2020 - Texas 70 vs. Kansas State 59

Jan 11, 2020 - Texas 64 vs. Kansas State 50

Feb 12, 2019 - Kansas State 71 vs. Texas 64

Jan 02, 2019 - Texas 67 vs. Kansas State 47

Feb 21, 2018 - Kansas State 58 vs. Texas 48

Feb 07, 2018 - Kansas State 67 vs. Texas 64

Feb 18, 2017 - Kansas State 64 vs. Texas 61

Dec 30, 2016 - Kansas State 65 vs. Texas 62

Feb 22, 2016 - Texas 71 vs. Kansas State 70

Jan 05, 2016 - Texas 60 vs. Kansas State 57

Injury Report for Texas

Jaylon Tyson: Out for the Season (Not Injury Related)

Injury Report for Kansas State