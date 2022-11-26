Who's Playing

UTRGV @ No. 4 Texas

Current Records: UTRGV 4-2; Texas 4-0

What to Know

The #4 Texas Longhorns will be playing at home against the UTRGV Vaqueros at 4 p.m. ET Saturday. Texas is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

The Longhorns have more to be thankful for after their matchup against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks on Monday. Texas made easy work of Northern Arizona and carried off a 73-48 win. Texas got double-digit scores from four players: guard Marcus Carr (17), guard Arterio Morris (11), forward Dylan Disu (10), and guard Tyrese Hunter (10).

As for UTRGV, they can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They captured a comfortable 91-79 victory over the Lumberjacks on Tuesday. The Vaqueros' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but guard Will Johnston led the charge as he had 20 points and five assists.

The Longhorns are the favorite in this one, with an expected 33.5-point (!) margin of victory. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one, as they have done quite well against the spread at home this season while UTRGV have struggled against the spread on the road.

Texas is now a perfect 4-0 while UTRGV sits at 4-2. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Texas ranks ninth in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 51.70% on the season. The Vaqueros are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they come into the game boasting the 24th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 50.60%. This one is shaping up to be an exciting offensive shootout.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Gregory Gym -- Austin, Texas

Gregory Gym -- Austin, Texas TV: Longhorn Network

Longhorn Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $55.56

Odds

The Longhorns are a big 33.5-point favorite against the Vaqueros, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Longhorns as a 34-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Texas have won both of the games they've played against UTRGV in the last eight years.