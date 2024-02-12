Who's Playing

Elon Phoenix @ Towson Tigers

Current Records: Elon 10-14, Towson 14-10

How To Watch

When: Monday, February 12, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: TU Arena -- Towson, Maryland

TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Ticket Cost: $6.30

What to Know

We've got another exciting Coastal Athletic matchup on schedule as the Elon Phoenix and the Towson Tigers are set to tip at 9:00 p.m. ET on February 12th at TU Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Last Thursday, the Phoenix ended up a good deal behind the Seawolves and lost 79-64.

Elon's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Sam Sherry, who scored 15 points along with two blocks, and TK Simpkins who dropped a double-double on 15 points and ten assists. It was the first time this season that Simpkins posted ten or more assists.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Towson last Thursday, but the final result did not. They took a 74-62 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Fightin' Blue Hens. It was the first time this season that Towson let down their fans at home.

Towson's defeat came about despite a quality game from Charles Thompson, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 11 rebounds. Thompson didn't help Towson's cause all that much against the Pride last Saturday but the same can't be said for this contest.

The Phoenix's loss was their fifth straight at home, which dropped their record down to 10-14. As for the Tigers, their loss ended an 18-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 14-10.

Elon will be fighting an uphill battle on Monday as the experts have pegged them as the 12.5-point underdog. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on an eight-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdog.

Elon came up short against the Tigers when the teams last played back in January of 2023, falling 66-62. Can Elon avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Towson is a big 12.5-point favorite against Elon, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 137 points.

Series History

Towson has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Elon.