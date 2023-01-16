Who's Playing

Hofstra @ Towson

Current Records: Hofstra 12-7; Towson 11-7

What to Know

The Hofstra Pride lost both of their matches to the Towson Tigers last season on scores of 66-78 and 68-78, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Hofstra and Towson will face off in a Colonial battle at noon ET Monday at SECU Arena. Both teams are strolling into their matchup after big wins in their previous games.

The Pride made easy work of the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens this past Saturday and carried off an 86-62 win. Hofstra got their victory on the backs of several key players, and it was guard Aaron Estrada out in front picking up 17 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Towson took their game against the Monmouth Hawks this past Saturday by a conclusive 68-48 score. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 18 points in Towson's favor. Guard Ryan Conway was the offensive standout of the contest for the Tigers, shooting 5-for-9 from downtown and finishing with 17 points.

Their wins bumped the Pride to 12-7 and Towson to 11-7. Both Hofstra and Towson have easy wins in recent memory. We'll see which one's ego takes a hit when they face off.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 12 p.m. ET

Monday at 12 p.m. ET Where: SECU Arena -- Towson, Maryland

SECU Arena -- Towson, Maryland Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.40

Odds

The Tigers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Pride, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Hofstra have won nine out of their last 14 games against Towson.