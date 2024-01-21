Who's Playing

Memphis Tigers @ Tulane Green Wave

Current Records: Memphis 15-3, Tulane 11-6

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 21, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 21, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

After two games on the road, Tulane is heading back home. The Tulane Green Wave and the Memphis Tigers will face off in an American Athletic battle at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Tulane and UAB couldn't quite live up to the 164.5-over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Green Wave fell 83-69 to the Blazers on Wednesday. Tulane found out winning isn't easy when you're outrebounded 13 to 1 on offense.

Despite their loss, Tulane saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Sion James, who scored 13 points along with five rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Kevin Cross was another key contributor, scoring 14 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, after a string of ten wins, Memphis' good fortune finally ran out on Thursday. They lost 74-73 to the Bulls on a last-minute free throw From Kasean Pryor. Memphis didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

David Jones put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 25 points along with five rebounds.

Even though they lost, Memphis were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Green Wave have been struggling recently, as they've lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-6 record this season. As for the Tigers, their loss ended an eight-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 15-3.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Tulane hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 86.1 points per game. However, it's not like Memphis struggles in that department as they've been averaging 81.3 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Tulane was dealt a punishing 94-54 defeat at the hands of Memphis in their previous matchup back in March of 2023. The match was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Tulane was down 42-17.

Series History

Memphis has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Tulane.