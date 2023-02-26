Who's Playing

UCF @ Tulsa

Current Records: UCF 15-12; Tulsa 5-22

What to Know

The UCF Knights have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. UCF and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane will face off in an American Athletic battle at 5 p.m. ET Sunday at Donald Reynolds Center. The Knights won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 13-point advantage in the spread.

The point spread favored UCF this past Wednesday, but luck did not. They fell to the South Florida Bulls 82-75. UCF's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of forward Taylor Hendricks, who had 18 points, and guard Ithiel Horton, who shot 7-for-14 from beyond the arc and finished with 28 points.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Tulsa as they fell 62-60 to the East Carolina Pirates last Tuesday. Guard Brandon Betson (20 points) was the top scorer for Tulsa.

This next matchup looks promising for the Knights, who are favored by a full 13 points. Now might not be the best time to take UCF against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Everything came up roses for UCF at home against Tulsa in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month as the team secured a 96-52 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for UCF since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 5 p.m. ET

Donald Reynolds Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma

Donald Reynolds Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.00

Odds

The Knights are a big 13-point favorite against the Golden Hurricane, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

