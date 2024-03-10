Who's Playing

SMU Mustangs @ UAB Blazers

Current Records: SMU 20-10, UAB 19-11

What to Know

SMU has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the UAB Blazers will face off in an American Athletic battle at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Bartow Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but SMU ultimately got the result they hoped for on Wednesday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Pirates and snuck past 80-77. The success was a return to things as normal for SMU, who in their previous outing suffered a shocking 77-73 upset defeat to UTSA.

SMU's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Keon Ambrose-Hylton, who scored eight points along with six rebounds and two blocks. Ambrose-Hylton didn't help SMU's cause all that much against UTSA last Saturday but the same can't be said for this match.

Meanwhile, UAB scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Thursday. They claimed a resounding 100-72 victory over the Owls on the road. The win was just what UAB needed coming off of a 106-87 defeat in their prior contest.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead UAB to victory, but perhaps none more so than Yaxel Lendeborg, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 14 rebounds. Lendeborg didn't help UAB's cause all that much against Memphis on Sunday but the same can't be said for this contest. The team also got some help courtesy of Eric Gaines, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and ten assists.

The Mustangs' win bumped their record up to 20-10. As for the Blazers, their victory bumped their record up to 19-11.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: SMU have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UAB struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

SMU is hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 7-4 against the spread when playing on the road.

Odds

UAB is a slight 1.5-point favorite against SMU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 152.5 points.

Series History

SMU won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.