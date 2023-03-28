Who's Playing

Utah Valley @ UAB

Regular Season Records: Utah Valley 28-8; UAB 28-9

What to Know

The UAB Blazers and the Utah Valley Wolverines are set to clash at 9:30 p.m. ET March 28 at Orleans Arena in the fourth round of the NIT. UAB will be seeking to avenge the 66-55 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Nov. 15 of 2019.

The Blazers earned some more postseason success in their matchup last week. They came out on top against the Vanderbilt Commodores by a score of 67-59. Center Trey Jemison and guard Jordan Walker were among the main playmakers for UAB as the former dropped a double-double on 17 points and 12 boards and the latter had 21 points and seven assists along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Cincinnati Bearcats typically have all the answers at home, but last Wednesday the Wolverines proved too difficult a challenge. Utah Valley snuck past Cincinnati with a 74-68 victory. Four players on Utah Valley scored in the double digits: guard Trey Woodbury (17), guard Justin Harmon (17), center Aziz Bandaogo (15), and forward Tim Fuller (12).

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Blazers are expected to win a tight contest Tuesday. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

With both teams having displayed their playoff mettle, spectators can expect a high-quality game. Check back with CBS Sports for more details during and after the game.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Orleans Arena -- Paradise, Nevada

Orleans Arena -- Paradise, Nevada TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Blazers are a 3-point favorite against the Wolverines, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Blazers, as the game opened with the Blazers as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Utah Valley won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.