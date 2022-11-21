Who's Playing

Toledo @ UMKC

Current Records: Toledo 3-0; UMKC 1-4

What to Know

The UMKC Kangaroos will take on the Toledo Rockets at 10 a.m. ET Monday at Hertz Arena. Toledo will be strutting in after a victory while the Kangaroos will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The contest between UMKC and the Kansas State Wildcats this past Thursday was not a total blowout, but with UMKC falling 69-53 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. UMKC's loss came about despite a quality game from guard Shemarri Allen, who had 21 points in addition to eight rebounds. This also makes it three games in a row in which Allen has had at least three steals.

Meanwhile, Toledo took their game against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies last Wednesday by a conclusive 112-90 score.

UMKC have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 17.5-point spread they are up against. Those who got lucky with them against the spread this past Thursday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The Kangaroos are now 1-4 while the Rockets sit at 3-0. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: UMKC has only been able to knock down 40.50% percent of their shots, which is the 40th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Toledo's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the matchup with 96.7 points per game on average, good for fifth best in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10 a.m. ET

Where: Hertz Arena -- Estero, Florida

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Rockets are a big 17.5-point favorite against the Kangaroos, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Rockets, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 16-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

UMKC and Toledo both have one win in their last two games.