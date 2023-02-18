Who's Playing

Gardner-Webb @ UNC-Asheville

Current Records: Gardner-Webb 15-12; UNC-Asheville 21-7

What to Know

The UNC-Asheville Bulldogs will be returning home after a two-game road trip. UNC-Asheville and the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs will face off in a Big South battle at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kimmel Arena. UNC-Asheville is out to keep their 11-game home win streak alive.

The Radford Highlanders typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday UNC-Asheville proved too difficult a challenge. UNC-Asheville came out on top against the Highlanders by a score of 63-54.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored Gardner-Webb on Wednesday, but luck did not. They took an 86-78 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Winthrop Eagles.

UNC-Asheville's win brought them up to 21-7 while Gardner-Webb's loss pulled them down to 15-12. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: UNC-Asheville ranks 33rd in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 47.70% on the season. But Gardner-Webb have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.50%, which places them 31st in college basketball. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Kimmel Arena -- Asheville, North Carolina

Kimmel Arena -- Asheville, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Gardner-Webb have won nine out of their last 14 games against UNC-Asheville.