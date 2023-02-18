Who's Playing
Gardner-Webb @ UNC-Asheville
Current Records: Gardner-Webb 15-12; UNC-Asheville 21-7
What to Know
The UNC-Asheville Bulldogs will be returning home after a two-game road trip. UNC-Asheville and the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs will face off in a Big South battle at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kimmel Arena. UNC-Asheville is out to keep their 11-game home win streak alive.
The Radford Highlanders typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday UNC-Asheville proved too difficult a challenge. UNC-Asheville came out on top against the Highlanders by a score of 63-54.
Meanwhile, the point spread favored Gardner-Webb on Wednesday, but luck did not. They took an 86-78 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Winthrop Eagles.
UNC-Asheville's win brought them up to 21-7 while Gardner-Webb's loss pulled them down to 15-12. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: UNC-Asheville ranks 33rd in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 47.70% on the season. But Gardner-Webb have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.50%, which places them 31st in college basketball. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Kimmel Arena -- Asheville, North Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Gardner-Webb have won nine out of their last 14 games against UNC-Asheville.
- Jan 14, 2023 - UNC-Asheville 72 vs. Gardner-Webb 67
- Feb 23, 2022 - Gardner-Webb 60 vs. UNC-Asheville 59
- Jan 27, 2022 - Gardner-Webb 61 vs. UNC-Asheville 55
- Jan 20, 2021 - Gardner-Webb 84 vs. UNC-Asheville 57
- Jan 19, 2021 - UNC-Asheville 79 vs. Gardner-Webb 75
- Mar 05, 2020 - Gardner-Webb 72 vs. UNC-Asheville 62
- Jan 30, 2020 - Gardner-Webb 70 vs. UNC-Asheville 56
- Feb 21, 2019 - Gardner-Webb 65 vs. UNC-Asheville 55
- Feb 02, 2019 - Gardner-Webb 82 vs. UNC-Asheville 81
- Feb 24, 2018 - Gardner-Webb 72 vs. UNC-Asheville 61
- Jan 24, 2018 - UNC-Asheville 65 vs. Gardner-Webb 60
- Feb 23, 2017 - Gardner-Webb 81 vs. UNC-Asheville 76
- Dec 31, 2016 - UNC-Asheville 90 vs. Gardner-Webb 85
- Jan 16, 2016 - UNC-Asheville 75 vs. Gardner-Webb 69