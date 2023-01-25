Who's Playing
Presbyterian @ UNC-Asheville
Current Records: Presbyterian 5-16; UNC-Asheville 15-6
What to Know
The UNC-Asheville Bulldogs won both of their matches against the Presbyterian Blue Hose last season (68-67 and 98-96) and are aiming for the same result Wednesday. UNC-Asheville and Presbyterian will face off in a Big South battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at Kimmel Arena. If the game is anything like the Bulldogs' 98-96 win from their previous meeting in February of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
The South Carolina Upstate Spartans typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday UNC-Asheville proved too difficult a challenge. UNC-Asheville managed a 64-58 victory over South Carolina Upstate.
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for the Blue Hose as they fell 58-56 to the Longwood Lancers this past Saturday. The loss was just more heartbreak for Presbyterian, who fell 71-70 when the teams previously met last January.
The Bulldogs are the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one, as they have done quite well against the spread at home this season while Presbyterian have struggled against the spread on the road.
UNC-Asheville's victory lifted them to 15-6 while Presbyterian's defeat dropped them down to an irreparable 5-16. We'll see if UNC-Asheville can repeat their recent success or if Presbyterian bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Kimmel Arena -- Asheville, North Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bulldogs are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Blue Hose, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 9-point favorite.
Over/Under: -113
Series History
UNC-Asheville have won nine out of their last 13 games against Presbyterian.
