Who's Playing

Peace College Pacers @ UNCG Spartans

Current Records: Peace College 0-0, UNCG 5-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Michael B. Fleming Gymnasium -- Greensboro, North Carolina

Michael B. Fleming Gymnasium -- Greensboro, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free)

What to Know

The UNCG Spartans will host the Peace College Pacers to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. Tip off is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET on December 1st at Michael B. Fleming Gymnasium.

Keep an eye on the arc in Friday's matchup: Peace College were dropping bombs up and down the court last season, having averaged 10 threes per game. However, it's not like UNCG struggles in that department as they've been averaging 9.5 per game.

Looking back to last season, Peace College finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. On the other hand, UNCG also assembled a winning record last year, finishing the season 20-11.

Peace College was pulverized by UNCG 106-34 in their previous matchup back in December of 2019. Can Peace College avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

UNCG won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.