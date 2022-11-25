Who's Playing
Montana State @ UNCG
Current Records: Montana State 3-2; UNCG 2-2
What to Know
The UNCG Spartans will take on the Montana State Bobcats at 4:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Place Bell. If the game is anything like their last meeting in November of 2019, where UNCG won nothing to nothing, we could be in for a big score.
The UMBC Retrievers typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday the Spartans proved too difficult a challenge. UNCG skirted past UMBC 76-72. The overall outcome was to be expected, but UMBC made it more of a contest than the oddsmakers had predicted.
Meanwhile, Montana State was able to grind out a solid win over the North Dakota Fighting Hawks on Sunday, winning 81-71.
Their wins bumped UNCG to 2-2 and the Bobcats to 3-2. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Spartans and Montana State clash.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Place Bell -- Laval, Quebec
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Montana State and UNCG tied in their last contest.
- Nov 16, 2019 - Montana State 0 vs. UNCG 0