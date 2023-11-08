Who's Playing

Southern Utah Jaguars @ UNLV Rebels

Current Records: Southern Utah 0-1, UNLV 0-0

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada

What to Know

The UNLV Rebels will host the Southern Utah Jaguars to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. Tip off is scheduled at 10:00 p.m. ET on November 8th at Thomas & Mack Center.

Keep your eye on steals in this one, as these two were some of the most dominant teams in that area last year. UNLV were ranked 11th in the nation in steals last season, having averaged 9.1 per game. Southern Utah did well in that department too, as they were ranked 22nd with an average of 8.7 per game.

Looking back to last season, UNLV finished on the right side of .500 (18-12), and they're hoping to kick off an even more successful campaign this year. On the other hand, Southern Utah sure didn't have their best season, finishing 15-16.

As for their game on Wednesday, the game looks promising for UNLV, as the team is favored by a full 19.5 points. They finished last season with a 16-13 record against the spread.

UNLV was able to grind out a solid victory over Southern Utah in their previous matchup back in November of 2022, winning 66-56. Will UNLV repeat their success, or does Southern Utah have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

UNLV is a big 19.5-point favorite against Southern Utah, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 19.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 146.5 points.

Series History

UNLV won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.