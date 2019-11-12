How to watch USC vs. S. Dak. State: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

USC (home) vs. S. Dak. State (away)

Current Records: USC 2-0; S. Dak. State 3-0

Last Season Records: USC 16-17; S. Dak. State 24-8

What to Know

The South Dakota State Jackrabbits are staying on the road on Tuesday, facing off against the Southern California Trojans at 10 p.m. ET at Galen Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.

South Dakota State escaped with a win against the Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners by the margin of a single basket on Saturday, 93-91.

Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 36 turnovers, USC took down the Portland Pilots 76-65. Four players on USC scored in the double digits: F Onyeka Okongwu

(20), G Jonah Mathews (12), G Elijah Weaver (12), and F Nick Rakocevic (11). Nick Rakocevic's performance made up for a slower contest against the Florida A&M Rattlers.

South Dakota State is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. If their 2-0 record against the spread is anything to go by, the prospects look good for bets placed on them.

Their wins bumped the Jackrabbits to 3-0 and USC to 2-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Jackrabbits and the Trojans clash.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Galen Center -- Los Angeles, California

Galen Center -- Los Angeles, California Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Trojans are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Jackrabbits.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 149

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.