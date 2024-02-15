Who's Playing

Abilene Chr. Wildcats @ UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros

Current Records: Abilene Chr. 8-15, UT-Rio Grande Valley 6-17

When: Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse -- Edinburg, Texas

What to Know

We've got another exciting WAC matchup on schedule as the Abilene Chr. Wildcats and the UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros are set to tip at 7:30 p.m. ET on February 15th at UTRGV Fieldhouse. Abilene Chr. is no doubt hoping to put an end to a nine-game streak of away losses.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 13 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Abilene Chr. found out the hard way on Saturday. They were completely outmatched by the Wolverines on the road and fell 74-45. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Abilene Chr. has scored all season.

Meanwhile, UT-Rio Grande Valley's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their sixth straight loss. They took a 92-84 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Lumberjacks. UT-Rio Grande Valley has not had much luck with the Lumberjacks recently, as the team's come up short the last five times they've met.

The Wildcats have traveled a rocky road recently having lost seven of their last nine matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-15 record this season. As for the Vaqueros, their loss dropped their record down to 6-17.

Abilene Chr. skirted past the Vaqueros 91-89 in their previous matchup back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for Abilene Chr. since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Abilene Chr. has won 3 out of their last 4 games against UT-Rio Grande Valley.